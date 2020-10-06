Elated Mikel Arteta raves about high-quality Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has spoken highly of the great energy and intelligence Thomas Partey will add to his squad after sealing a move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal.

The Gunners paid Partey’s Atletico Madrid release clause of 45 million pounds on the ultimate day of the transfer window to sign the Black Stars midfielder.



“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad. He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy,” said Arteta.



“He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years."

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”



Partey was part of the Rojiblancos set-up since 2012, making 188 appearances, in which he won both the Europa League and Super Cup in 2018, and was a Champions League runner-up in 2016.