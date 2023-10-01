Electric from Kuku – West Ham celebrates Kudus’ skill in Sheffield win

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United, again posted a 13-second clip of Mohammed Kudus in action during their 2 – 0 Premier League win over Sheffield on September 30, 2023.

In the clip posted on Facebook and Twitter (now X), the Black Stars number 20 holds off a challenge in West Ham’s side of the pitch before he skips past five opponents with the ball glued to his feet literally.



The post is captioned “Electric from Kuku” and has since garnered lots of reaction from fans and followers alike.



Kudus was a substitute in the game, which means he is yet to start a Premier League fixture since joining David Moyes’ side.



He has started two games so far – one last week in the League Cup fixture against Lincoln City and the other in a Europa Cup fixture – West Ham are defending champions in the league.



West Ham are currently 7th on the EPL log.



Watch the 13-second video below:





