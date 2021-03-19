Eleven Wise and John Antwi Foundation enter into partnership agreement

Striker, John Antwi

Western region based football powerhouse Eleven Wise FC have signed a 1-year partnership agreement with philanthropy group, John Antwi Foundation (JAF).

The foundation which is a philanthropic chapter led by Ghanaian international footballer John Antwi stays dedicated to numerous positive initiatives and social impact activities across the country.



The agreement which was signed on Thursday, March 18, 2021, following initial discussions between the two parties was announced at a brief conference amidst club officials, supporters and the press.



With the club being restructured to a modern corporate outfit, Wise are set to receive essential football logistics official match jerseys, training kits, football boots, warm-up kits and footballs for the duration of the partnership.



The Sekondi based side are also expected to take delivery of over 500 replica jerseys in a bid to reach out and strengthen its support base.

Speaking at the unveiling, Aaron Antwi who is the Director is the Foundation stated the impacts Wise played in Antwi's career and what they will gain from partnering the football powerhouse.



"Like we all know, our brother John Antwi has been a beneficiary when we talk about Sekondi Eleven Wise Football Club, it was his first Premier League club and we believe this partnership will help both of us," he said.



Management member of Wise, Mr Kofi Yamoah also stressed on the need for the club to be run as a cooperate entity and what the deal will do for the club



"I think this deal is a booster for us ahead of the season, Antwi has always been part of us and we hope to have a long standing relationship with him and his foundation," he furthered."