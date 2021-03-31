Eleven Wonders CEO Albert Commey explains GH₵50 gate fee for Asante Kotoko game

Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO, Albert Commey

Eleven Wonder Chief Executive Officer, Albert Commey says the Ghana Football Association has issued a directive to all clubs to ensure that only the required number of fans are admitted at the stadium when the second round of the Ghana Premier League commences.

Wonders have been approved to admit 25 percent of fans at their venue as the league commences this weekend.



The home side is charging GH₵50 flat rate for their game against Asante Kotoko which many fans are unhappy about.



According to Albert Commey, the price is pegged at that amount to prevent the stadium from being overcrowded and also avoid sanctions from the Ghana FA.



“One of the measures undertaken is to bring in stewards and also to raise the gate fees in order to prevent a lot of people from coming”, he told Happy FM.

“It’s not about Kotoko coming, but the measures taken to ensure we go according to directives from the FA and not be sanctioned."



“We cannot trust the Police to do the job at the stadium so we have instructed the stewards to do that job”.



Eleven Wonders host Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Sunday.