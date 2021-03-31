Eleven Wonders CEO explains the reason behind high gate fee for Asante Kotoko game

Albert Commey, Chief Executive Officer for Eleven Wonders

The Chief Executive Officer for Eleven Wonders, Albert Commey says the reason behind the decision to charge Ghc 50 as gate proceeds is to prevent a lot of supporters from trooping to the venue per the directive from the Ghana Football Association.

Eleven Wonders will host Asante Kotoko on this matchday 18 fixture at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



According to the directive from the GFA, all clubs to have instituted stewards will be allowed to admit fans into the stadium.



Eleven Wonders is among the list of clubs that have been approved to host fans at their home venue.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Albert Comey said, “One of the measures undertaken is to bring in stewards and also to raise the gate fees in order to prevent a lot of people from coming”.

“It’s not about Kotoko coming, but the measures taken to ensure we go according to directives from the FA and not be sanctioned.



“We cannot trust the Police to do the job at the stadium so we have instructed the stewards to do that job”.



On the game against Asante Kotoko he said,“It’s going to be a normal game and we want to win. In our first game against Kotoko, they now know they can’t underrate us”.