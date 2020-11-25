Eleven Wonders CEO named Match Commissioner for Kano Pillars-Diaraf CAF Confed Cup game

Eleven Wonders C.E.O, Albert Commey Aryeetey

Techiman Eleven Wonders C.E.O Albert Commey will be in charge of the CAF Confederation Cup match between Nigeria's Kano Pillars and Senegal's ASC Diaraf on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO who has over 15 years’ experience in football administration has been handed his first continental assignment as a Match Commissioner.

The game is scheduled for Kaduna-Ahmadu Bello Stadium on Saturday, December 05, 2020.