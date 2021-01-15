Eleven Wonders' Salisu Ibrahim predicts doom for Hearts of Oak ahead of GPL clash

Eleven Wonders FC

Eleven Wonders midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim is confident that his side will pick all three points against Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday nine of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Techiman-based side travels to the capital to take on the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Wonders have been an improved side this season under coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu.



Their recent trips to the capital saw them pick a point against Liberty and Asante Kotoko.

Salisu Ibrahim is confident and is optimistic that his side can beat Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



“Eleven Wonders is coming to Accra to win against Hearts Of Oak on Sunday.”, he said in an interview.



“We can't wait for the big game and we really ready to beat them. We respect them a lot but this is football,” he stated.