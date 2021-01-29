Eleven Wonders coach in a tussle with Police after exchanges with a linesman

Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu in a tussle with Police

The head coach for Techiman Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei-Fosu had to be pulled away by Police on Friday afternoon after engaging in verbal exchanges with a linesman in the game against Bechem United.

The side from Bechem today visited the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park for a matchday 11 encounter in the Ghana Premier League where they emerged as the winners.



In a match that ended 3-1 in favour of Bechem United, Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu lost his cool.



The gaffer according to reports from Oyerepa FM approached a linesman and called him stupid for what he believed was an erroneous decision taken by the match official.



With the referee agitated, he responded with an insult of his own aimed at the mother of the Wonders coach.

In the end, the coach got furious and attempted to hit the linesman when he was separated by Police.



The conduct of the coach on the matchday has gone viral with reports indicating that he will be dragged before the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee for possible sanctions.



