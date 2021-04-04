Eleven Wonders coach rues missed chances in Kotoko draw

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu claims his side were the better side and deserved to beat Asante Kotoko after playing a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw on Saturday, 3 April 2021.

The Techiman-based side needed a Samuel Boakye headed goal in the 41st minute to cancel out Fabio Gama's sixth-minute strike.



Wonders found the back of the net on 43 minutes through Clement Boahene but the assistant flagged him offside.



In the second half, the home team created more scoring opportunities with Michael Osei, goalscorer Boakye and substitute Alex Asamoah coming close.



''We weren't under pressure. The goal [Kotoko scored] was against the run of play which does happen in football,'' Osei-Fosu told Star Times in a post-match interview.

''I was talking about over-excitement that cost us but I feel that we could have defended it very very well.



''And that's the only thing that I feel it's the negative about this game other than time I think we played fantastic football.



''In the last five minutes we could have beaten them like three but it's normal when you have new players, changing the system becomes difficult but I know they will come (up).''