Eleven Wonders earn a 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs

Techiman Eleven Wonders threw caution to the wind after disregarding a directive of a closed-door by allowing fans into the stadium in their 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Friday.

A dubious penalty and a fine strike in each half propelled Techiman Eleven Wonders to a 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League match on Friday.



Referee Joshua Samadji awarded an unbelievable penalty to the home side after the ball struck the chest of a Dwarfs defender.



Mohammed Tetteh Nortey elected himself for the spot-kick and made no mistake to put Wonders in front after the half-hour mark.

Despite the lead the home side were relentless, creating more chances but had to head into the break with the slim lead.



Dwarfs were reduced to ten men in the second half after Prince Kpodo was sent off with fifteen minutes left.



Eleven Wonders took advantage of the red card as Prince Okraku netted his second of the campaign to hand them a 2-0 victory.