Eleven Wonders in wonderland ahead of WAFA clash – Preview

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Eleven Wonders made the headlines this week after supporters of the club invaded the training ground to stop their coach from training following a string of poor results.

The Techiman side has since asked Ignatius Osei- Fosu to step aside - with this development, Wonders head into the clash with WAFA without a substantive coach.



Their last League triumph dates back to March 7, 2021, when they beat Legon Cities 1-0 at Ohene Ameyaw Park to wrap up the first round.



Kwame Karikari’s solitary strike caused their 1-0 defeat to Liberty Professionals in a matchday 19 encounter to drop further down the League log – 15th with 22 points, only one point above the bottom three clubs.



With a record of three away draws in the season, Wonders can aim for a point against a side that has not been overly impressive in recent weeks.



WAFA are 11th in the table with 26 points – 4 points richer than Eleven Wonders and with a very strong home form, the Academy boys will start as favourites.

They have yet to lose a game at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope - winning six and drawing three in their last nine outings at home.



Six first-team players including Daniel Lomotey have departed the Red Bull arena for greener pastures – a phenomenon that affects their outputs every season.



Lawrence Agyekum’s first-half strike was all they needed to beat Bechem United 1-0 on matchday 19.



The last encounter between these sides ended 1-0 in favour of WAFA at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.