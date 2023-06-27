Eleven Wonders settle four-month arrears of coach Mensah Logosu

Coach Mensah Logosu

Division One League outfit Techiman Eleven Wonders have finally settled the salary arrears of coach Mensah Logosu.

The trainer who came close to securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League with Eleven Wonders has been owed for the past four months, amounting to six thousand Ghana cedis.



Logosu recently threatened to drag the Ghana second-tier club to the Ghana Football Association to claim his unpaid salaries.



In the quest to avoid sanctions from the Ghana, the Techmiman-based club have settled all arrears owed the coach after visiting the secretariat with his manager, Stephen Puro.



“Management settled Coach Mensah Logosu’s salary arrears this afternoon when the coach and his manager Mr Stephen Puro visited our Secretariat” the club wrote on Facebook.



Meanwhile, the coach in an interview disclosed he has been owed for the past six-months.

“They owe me almost six-months. I always build a good and strong relationship with my employees, so there’s always an understanding. Once a while I get something small like GHS 300, GHS 400 from them”



“I’ve being quite because of the project I’m doing at the club but when I get angry and decide to go haywire, I will destroy the project. That’s the reason why I’ve been quite all this while. The project is what is gradually elevating me as a coach”



“I’ve sent them messages for them to pay my salary arrears, else I will take them to the FA. I worked hard for my salary so I deserved to be paid. I’ve children at work whom I feed and carter for. This treatment is unbearable and they have to do their part of the bargain” he said.



Eleven Wonders will have to participate in the Division One League again after failing to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League following defeat to Bofoakwa Tano in the play-off.



