Eleven Wonders star Salifu Ibrahim agrees to deal with Ashantigold – Reports

Techiman Eleven Wonders talisman Salifu Ibrahim

Techiman Eleven Wonders talisman Salifu Ibrahim has reportedly agreed a transfer deal with Ashantigold SC.

The nimble left-footed midfielder who has been instrumental for his side in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign has caught the eyes of many clubs both locally and internationally.



Salifu was on the radar of giants, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak but according to reports he has been captured by the miners ahead of the next transfer window.



The reports further indicate that the 20-year-old has already had a deal in place with the Obuasi-based club and would move to their side when the second half of the transfer window reopens next month.

The signing of the former Unistar Academy product by the Miners comes as a big blow for both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak as they were courting him for his signature this term.



Nicknamed ‘Di Maria’ has so far played 9 league games, scoring once and providing two assists.



He has also won five man of the match awards after 9 rounds of matches into the season and was nominated for the player of the month for December but lost to Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako.