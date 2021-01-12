Eleven Wonders star Salifu Ibrahim eyes GPL Player of the Month Award

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder Salifu Ibrahim is hoping to win the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month gong for December following his outstanding performance for the club.

Ibrahim has been one of the season’s top performers since the commencement of the 2020-21 campaign.



The youngster impressive performance in the ongoing season has inspired the transformation of Eleven Wonders; a team seen as relegation battlers into a decent mid-table side.



Ibrahim produced a goal and 2 assists in 6 games played in the month of December while scooping 5 Man of the Match Awards.

He has beat competition from Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA) and Benjamin Tweneboah (Elmina Sharks) to win the best player award.



Speaking to Silver FM, the 20-year-old said he is confident of winning the prize ahead of the announcement of the winner of the individual gong on Wednesday.



Quizzed on whether he deserves it, Salifu Ibrahim answered, “Yes, I am looking forward to being given the award”.