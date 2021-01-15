Eleven Wonders star Salifu Ibrahim open to Asante Kotoko move

Eleven Wonders star, Ibrahim Salifu

Eleven Wonders star Ibrahim Salifu says he is ready to play for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko should the club come for his service.

Earlier report in the local media suggested that the Porcupine Warriors are preparing an offer to secure the services of the enterprising midfielder in the second transfer window following his impressive performance for the Techiman based club.



Asked if the club have contacted him for his services, he said, “No official of Kotoko has contacted me, have also heard rumours in the media. It’s normal to be hearing my name linked to Kotoko, this means I am working. Am ready to play for Kotoko anytime they can reach an agreement with Eleven Wonders,” he told Oyerepa FM.

The nimble-footed player has scored a goal and made four assist in the ongoing season.



The former Unistar Academy midfielder has won five MVP in eight games.