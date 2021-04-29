Eleven Wonders to play Aduana FC at Techiman

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

The Matchday 22 Premier League game between Eleven Wonders FC and Aduana FC will be played at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 3 pm.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has communicated to Techiman Eleven Wonders FC that the club’s Matchday 22 game with Aduana FC will be honored at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



"Following the decision of the Disciplinary Committee, the above-mentioned fixture would be played at Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park, Techiman on Saturday, May 2, 2021, at 3 pm,” the GFA said in a letter to all stakeholders of the game.

The game is scheduled to be telecasted live by Television right holders Startimes.



All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.