Elisha Owusu concedes his season has been disappointing

Elisha Owusu

French-born Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu who plays for Genk has recounted the tough season he has endured this season.

The 23-year-old player who suffered a serious knee injury also suffered a bout of COVID-19 and had to deal with all these two.



Owusu concedes it has been a very disappointing season for him that could have been better.



"I have had a very difficult period this season," said the latter to Het Laatste Nieuws.



“I had to deal with a knee injury, I had Covid. I was also on the bench for several games because I couldn't get back to my form. I had never experienced anything like this and before. But by not letting go and continuing to work despite all the difficulties, you are rewarded in the end,"

Owusu struggled for a long time with his injury: "The injury bothered me a lot, in my movements and in my passes. I even walked differently, I was less flexible. In addition to that with the Covid, I had trouble to find my breath. I had no smell or taste anymore, I felt very tired, with a high temperature. I wanted so much to help the team, but I felt too bad to do anything. I really suffered,"



Today Elisha Owusu is ready to play an important role: "In all modesty, I think last season I was among the best defensive midfielders in Belgium. The difference with this season was huge. But during this period, I received a lot of support from my family and my manager, Mohamed Benchenafi. They told me if I kept serious everything would come back. I took this message to heart, I was always the first in training and the last to leave,"



The French born midfielder who started his career at Olympic Lyon is eligible to play for Ghana despite being capped by the under age French sides.