Elisha Owusu features in Gent's clash against Standard Liege

Elisha Owusu Eo.jpeg Ghana international Elisha Owusu

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Elisha Owusu returned to action for Belgium outfit KAA Gent following the resumption of the First Division A league.

Owusu was handed a starting role after rejoining his teammates at the end of Ghana's participation at the World Cup.

The French-born midfielder lasted 75 minutes as Gent were held at home to a goalless by Standard Liege.

The Ghana international impressed, scoring a 6.7 rating, according to Sofascore.

The 25-year-old was a member of Ghana's team at the World Cup in Qatar but failed to make an appearance as the Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage.

Owusu was one of the players tipped to excel in Qatar after an outstanding display in the World Cup playoff against Nigeria and in the friendly against Switzerland.

The former France youth international is hoping to stay injury free as the league enters the most important stage.

