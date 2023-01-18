0
Elisha Owusu starts training with new club AJ Auxerre

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Elisha Owusu, has already begun training with his new club, AJ Auxerre, after sealing a switch from KAA Gent.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian, who passed a mandatory medical examination, has signed a two-and-half-year contract with the French Ligue 1 side.

He will be wearing jersey no. 42 at his new club, making him the second Black Stars player at AJ Auxerre at the moment after Gideon Mensah.

Owusu is eager to make an immediate impact on the field and is hoping to make the squad for their upcoming Coupe de France game against Niort this Sunday, January 22, 2022.

With his impressive past performances and his new team, he is expected to play a crucial role in the club's success this season.

