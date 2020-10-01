Elizabeth Addo joins Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus

Elizabeth Addo

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has completed a move to Cyprus top-flight side Apollon Ladies FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Addo is joining Apollon on a short-term UEFA Women's Champions League deal until December 2020.



She spent last season at Chinese outfit Jiangsu Sunning FC where they won three major trophies.



In 2016, Addo was one of three players shortlisted for the 2015/2016 Hungarian Women's League Footballer of the Year award.

She was playing for Ferencvarosi TC.



The 27-year-old was recognized as one of the best midfielders in the Swedish Damallsvenskan in 2017 after scoring 7 goals in 29 matches for Kvarnsvedens IK.



Addo was nominated for Africa's Women Footballer of the year award in 2019.