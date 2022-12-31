0
Elizabeth Addo joins Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal Ladies

Former Black Queens skipper, Elizabeth Addo

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Queens skipper, Elizabeth Addo has joined Al Hilal Ladies in the Saudi Arabian Professional Women's League.

Al Hilal Ladies took to their official Instagram page to make the announcement: "The international midfielder joins Elizabeth of the crescent is coming from Ghana Welcome to the senior stronghold"

Reacting to signing Elizabeth Addo Al Hilal Ladies Chairman Saad bin Nafel said: "Addo has the game-changing ability and has been in Asia with a great experience which is important for her in adapting to our style of play”.

The 28-year-old played her first game yesterday, 30th December, and helped Al Hilal to a 6-3 victory against Al Nasr with one assist.

Addo joined Al Hilal Ladies from Turkish side Besiktas. She previously played for North Carolina Courage, Apollon Ladies, Jiangsu Suning, Western Sydney Wanderers, Seattle Reign, Kvarnsvedens IK, Ferencvárosi TC, and Djurgårdens IF.

In March 2020, she was part of the Ghanaian team that participated in the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup which is an annual invitational women's football tournament played in Turkey.

She led the team to finish 2nd in their group whilst placing 3rd overall in the competition to win the bronze medal and a trophy.

