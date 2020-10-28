Elizabeth Cudjoe encouraged me to keep going - Diwura-Soale

Former Ghana U-20 player, Diwura-Soale Wasila

LSU female soccer player, Diwura-Soale Wasila has revealed that her fellow Ghanaian footballer, Elizabeth Cudjoe, constantly encouraged her when she thought about quitting the sport.

Cudjoe currently features for the Black Queens and Diwura-Soale is making a name for herself in LSU in the USA.



Soale also featured for Ghana in the U-20 World Cup in 2016.



In an interview on the LSU official website, she stated the help Cudjoe offered her and added that she will never forget it.

"She was my childhood friend and developed me a lot. I thought about quitting the sport of soccer, but she encouraged me to keep going," Diwura-Soale said.



"She would spend extra time with me after playing with the senior team. She would teach me certain things that made me a better player. I love you Elizabeth wherever you are. You are still my idol, and I will never forget about you."