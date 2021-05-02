Elmina Sharks beats AshantiGold 2-1 to dash their title hopes

Elmina Sharks players

Elmina Sharks FC came from a goal down to end AshantiGold SC's five-game unbeaten run on Sunday in a matchday 22 Ghana Premier League fixture.

Sharks who returned to the Nduom Sports Complex after serving a ban in their previous two home games made it four consecutive home victories with Sunday's win.



Interim coach Sam Addo made three alterations to the Sharks squad that lost 2-1 to Aduana Stars in Dormaa last weekend.



Samuel Arthur, Alhaji Mustapha, Justice Ato Mensah and Emmanuel Gustav Addington have been suspended by Ghana FA for misconduct which ruled them out of the game.



Captain Ishmael Hammond returned to the starting lineup in place of Arthur while Baba Sule and Daniel Nii Adjei came in for John Nyamekye and Isaac Donkor respectively.



Romain Folz also made two changes to the AshantiGold team that thrashed Bechem United 4-0 last week.



David Abagna Sandan returned to the starting lineup after scoring last week.

Stephen Nyarko was handed his first start in the Gold and Black shirt since joining the club in the second transfer window.



Abagna with the first attempt in-game to test the goalkeeper Lord Bawa Mantey with his long-range strike but his effort missed the posts by a whisker in the 13th minute.



The two teams tried to create opportunities to score but none could break the deadlock before the halftime whistle.



Five minutes after recess Abagna scored his 7th goal of the season to put the Miners ahead in Elmina after being set up by Isaac Opoku Agyemang.



Hammond restored parity for the home side in the 69th minute as he headed home a cross from right-back Suraj Ibrahim.



Substitute Kingsley Braye completed the comeback for Sharks in the 77th minute after receiving a pass from John Nyamekye.