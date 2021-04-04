Elmina Sharks beats Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast

Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks extended their unbeaten run against regional rivals Ebusua Dwarfs to six games following a 1-0 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Sharks won the second instalment of this season’s Central regional derby courtesy of a late penalty.



With the first clash having ended in a 2-2 stalemate, Sunday's clash was heading for a draw when Boateng converted from the spot to hand Sharks the bragging rights.



Dwarfs, without their Japanese attacker Jindo Morishita, had managed to frustrate the home side and were three minutes away from an important point.

But, Boateng slotted home the winner from 12 yards to take Sharks level on points (23) with Dwarfs on the league table.



The win means Sharks have not tasted defeat against Dwarfs since 2018. They have met six times, with Sharks securing two wins and four ending in stalemates.



Despite being level on points, Dwarfs are 10th while Sharks are 11th after 18 matchdays.