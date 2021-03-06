Elmina Sharks captain Samuel Arthur named man of the match in victory against Kotoko

Arthur played an important role in the 1-0 victory at the Nduom Sports Stadium

Elmina Sharks captain Samuel Arthur received man of the match award after an excellent performance helped his side beat Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Friday night.

Arthur played an important role in the 1-0 victory at the Nduom Sports Stadium and was duly rewarded after the match.



A second-half strike from Mustapha Alhaji secured Sharks their first win under new coach Odartey Lamptey, who replaced Yaw Acheampong last week.

It is also Elmina Sharks first win since matchday 10, ending their six-game winless run.



Elmina Sharks are now 13th on the table.