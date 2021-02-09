Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong disappointed after draw against Berekum Chelsea

Elmina Sharks FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong

Head coach of Elmina Sharks, Yaw Acheampong is not happy about the performance of his team after their draw against Berekum Chelsea on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Ndoum Boys who remain unbeaten in six games saw their 28-minute lead canceled two minutes later by Berekum Chelsea.



James Bissue grabbed the opener with a fine strike but experienced striker Stephen Sarfo leveled for the visitors immediately.



"I think I am a bit disappointed with the performance today, I don't really know what happened but we will go back and see what happened and fix it in our next game," he said in the post-match interview.

"I think when players want to score they feel jittery and it made it difficult, I am a little disappointed but that is football. We need to sit and fix it," he added.



The stalemate takes Sharks' unbeaten run to six with five of them ending draws.



Berekum Chelsea has now picked only two points from seven away matches in the ongoing season.