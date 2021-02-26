Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong resigns

Coach Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks head coach Yaw Acheampong has resigned from his post, Happy Sports can confirm.

The former Ghana International tendered in his resignation letter to the club on Thursday 25 February 2021.



The assistant coach Felix Aboagye has also parted ways with the club following the expiration of his contract.

Sharks are currently without a head coach and deputy following the departure of the two technical team members.



Acheampong is among a long list of coaches to be linked with the vacant Hearts of Oak job.