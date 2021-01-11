Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong satisfied with draw against Hearts

Elmina Sharks coach, Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong is pleased with his side's 1-1 draw against giants Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nduom Park on matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Nduom Boys took an early lead through experienced midfielder James Bissue before they were reduced to ten men.



Hearts levelled through in-form forward Victor Aidoo, his third in two games.



Despite playing most of the game with a numerical disadvantage, coach Yaw Acheampong was impressed with the performance of both teams.



"It was a good match. Both teams played very very good," he said in a post-match interview. "Until the red card, so we had to do something to sustain the play. But generally, it was a good game."

The ex-Ghana player was however disappointed by the goal his team conceded insisting they could have defended better.



"When the defenders started moving, the right half should have covered his line but he didn't and the goalkeeper should have communicated with him too. It was a cheap goal we conceded," said the gaffer.



Elmina Sharks next travel to Techiman to play King Faisal Babies.