Elmina Sharks conceded very cheap goal – Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks shared the spoils with Accra Hearts of Oak in matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League on home turf.

The Nduom Boys took an early lead through experienced midfielder James Bissue before they were reduced to ten men.



Hearts levelled through in-form forward Victor Aidoo, his third in two games.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Elmina Sharks coach described the goal they conceded as “very cheap” but refused to blame his players for the draw.



Despite expressing satisfaction to their draw, he indicated the goal they conceded was cheap.

“I think it was a very good match, both teams played very good until the red card so we have to do something to sustain the play and that is exactly what we did”



‘Generally, it was a very nice game, when the defenders start moving I think the right half should have covered his line but he didn’t cover his line and then I think the goalkeeper should have communicated with him too, it was a very cheap goal we conceded” he said.



Elmina Sharks currently sit 11th position with 10 points after 8 matches.