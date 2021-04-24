Elmina Sharks fined GHc10k for misconducts

Elmina Sharks FC

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a fine of GHc10,000 on Elmina Sharks FC after supporters of the club entered the inner perimeter abused and assaulted the Centre Referee in their Ghana Premier League match against Medeama SC.

"The GFA Disciplinary Committee considered the charges against the Club, the



Statement of Defence from Elmina Sharks FC, the reports of the Match Commissioner and Referee and watched a video of the match.Upon consideration of the evidence before it, the Committee made the following findings."



"That Elmina Sharks FC breached Article 34(3)(c), 34(4) 34(6)(a) of the GFA



Premier League Regulations, 2019 during the Ghana Premier League match

between Elmina Sharks FC against Medeama FC played at the Nduom Sports



Complex for failing to prevent what, from their actions, appeared to be supporters of the club from entering the inner perimeter and abusing and assaulting the Centre Referee."



Below is the full ruling from the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee:



