Elmina Sharks in hot water following latest charges by GFA’s Prosecutor

The Prosecutor of the Ghana Football Association has pressed charges against Elmina Sharks for various offences.

The Ghana Premier League club has been charged on various counts and several breaches of the GFA’s rules and regulations.



The Match in reference is a Premier League game between Sharks and Medeama SC played at the Nduom Sports Stadium last month.



In the said match, Fans and Officials of Elmina Sharks who were furious after their team lost to Medeama, are alleged to have invaded the pitch and assaulted center referee Eric Owusu Prempeh.

The actions of these persons according to the GFA put the life of the referee and match officials at risk and also were in violations of an imposed Covid-19 directive.



In all, there are 6 charges pressed against the club, for which they are supposed to file a statement of Defence by close of work on Friday, March 26. Read the full charge sheet of the GFA Prosecutor against Elmina Sharks below.





