Sports News

Elmina Sharks management debunks report on players being evicted from rented clubhouse

Elmina Sharks FC

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have debunked reports in the media on their players being evicted from a facility they rent.

According to the report, some players of Elmina Sharks have been evicted from the clubhouse by the landlord due to the failure of the management team to pay the rent for the past 11 months.



The 18-bedroom apartment was rented out to the team for GH¢3,500 per month.



According to the landlord, who gave his name as Richard, the Ghana Premier League side have failed to pay him for the past 11 months and all attempts to reach the management of the team for his money has proved futile thus the decision to evict the tenants.



In a statement from the club, it said the publications on the facility where false.

"We have noticed various publications on the facility where we house our player when football activities are in session. The property was rented in the year 2016 and the team have occupied it for four years renewed every two years."



"The management of Elmina Sharks and the owner of the property have agreed now not to renew the agreement.



"The management of the team has decided to house the playing body in the team's own facility when the football season resumes".



"We are grateful to the owner of the property for the four years we have occupied the property. We urged all supporters and the entire Elmina Sharks family to remain calm and disregard all other publications."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.