Elmina Sharks part ways with technical team members

The Elmina-based club has been faced with major challenges both on and off the field this season

Elmina Sharks have confirmed that they have parted ways with three members of their technical team including the head coach, his assistant and the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Head coach Yaw Acheampong, assistant Felix Aboagye and Nana Mbrah who was the goalkeeper’s trainer have seen their tenure at the club come to an end.

The club will make new appointments in the coming days.



Sharks have lost their last three league games and are yet to pick a win in their last seven games, drawing four in the process.