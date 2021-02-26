Elmina Sharks part ways with technical team members

Elmina Sharks have confirmed that they have parted ways with three members of their technical team including the head coach, his assistant and the goalkeeper’s trainer.
The Elmina-based club has been faced with major challenges both on and off the field this season.
Head coach Yaw Acheampong, assistant Felix Aboagye and Nana Mbrah who was the goalkeeper’s trainer have seen their tenure at the club come to an end.
The club will make new appointments in the coming days.
Sharks have lost their last three league games and are yet to pick a win in their last seven games, drawing four in the process.
- 2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Karela striker Diawisie Taylor is first player to hit double figures
- Kwame Poku has promised to score against ES Setif- Eric Bekoe
- GFA orders all football matches including Ghana Premier League to be played behind close doors
- Emmanuel Agyemang Badu ready for Inter Allies challenge
- Highlights of Ebusua Dwarfs’ 2-0 victory over Inter Allies in Accra
- Read all related articles