Elmina Sharks to slug it out with Karela United at Nduom Park

Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks will welcome Karela United at the Nduom Park for matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Nduom Boys who are having a topsy-turvy campaign will be hoping to bounce back from defeat to Inter Allies when they host the Anyinase Boys on Wednesday.



The team led by former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, have won two games and lost three in the second round, placing them 9th on the table with 27 points.



Their opponents, Karela United recorded their first win of the second round after beating Bechem United in Anyinase on Sunday.



The win is expected to boost their confidence, having had a slow start with two defeats and two draws since the resumption of the league.

Top scorer Diawisie Taylor ended his six game goal drought with a penalty against Bechem United over the weekend.



Sharks have lost some important players, including Benjamin Tweneboah who left for Aduana Stars.



Karela United have beaten Sharks only once in three meetings. They defeated them 3-1 in the first round with the other two games ending in draws.



Coach Nii Odartey Lamptey has a 100% win rate at home since taking over.