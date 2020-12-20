Elmina Sharks v Inter Allies: Sharks, Capelli boys desperate for points

Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks will welcome Inter Allies at the Ndoum Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The matchday six encounter is scheduled to kick off at 3pm.



The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways after their 4-2 defeat to AshantiGold in Obuasi on Matchday 5.



Allies travel to the Central Region at the back of their 1-2 home defeat to Bechem United last week.



The Capelli boys are 16th on the league table with 4 points after 5 matches, whiles Sharks sit at 11th with 6 points after also playing 5 matches.



Sunday’s encounter will only be the third time both sides are meeting in the country’s topflight, Ghana Premier League.



Technically, Allies are yet to lose to Sharks in the Premier League after two meetings, a draw and a win.



HEAD-TO-HEAD:

2016/17 Season:



Elmina Sharks 0-0 Inter Allies – Elmina



Inter Allies 2-0 Elmina Sharks – El Wak



2017/18 Season – Truncated:



Elmina Sharks 1-0 Inter Allies



2019/20 Season – Truncated:



Inter Allies 2-3 Elmina Sharks – Accra

TEAM NEWS:



Elmina Sharks



The Sea Animals have not reported any injury in camp.



Inter Allies



Nafiu Sulemana and Michael Kporvi who missed the last game, have joined the trip to Elmina.



MATCH DETAILS:



Competition: Premier League – Week 6

Date: Sunday, 20th December, 2020



Time: 3:00pm GMT



Venue: Ndoum Sports Stadium



Broadcast: There will be no Live TV broadcast but radio commentary across the country.



MATCH OFFICIALS:



Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah



Assistant 1: Courage Kuedufia

Assistant 2: Isaac Nyamekye



Fourth Referee: Alfaa Ba-Adey



Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe



Venue Media Officer – Jonathan Nelson Ackon



GFA Cameraman – Kojo Sassah