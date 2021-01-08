Elmina Sharks winger Benjamin Tweneboah confident of victory against Hearts of Oak

Elmina Sharks winger, Benjamin Tweneboah has said that they are determined to beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

The Elmina-based club takes on the Phobians on matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League at home and Benjamin Tweneboah is confident of a victory against the Accra-based club.



Speaking ahead of the game, he said, “Our game against Hearts of Oak is a tough match but football has changed, there are no minors in the game anymore. Hearts won their last game against Bechem 6-1 but we lost 3-1 to Karela United at away.”

“They may think they are coming to score us at home but because we lost in our last game, the determination is high to get back to winning ways.”



“I believe in my teammates and the coach that no matter what happens we will beat Hearts of Oak. They know my capabilities and the team at large so I believe we will pick all the three points come Sunday,” he said.