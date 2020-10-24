Elton Acolatse bags a brace to propel Hapoel Beer Sheva to victory against Slavia Prague

Ghanaian player, Elton Acolatse

Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse scored a brace in two minutes to proper Hapoel Beer Sheva to a 3-1 win over Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old turned the hero for his side as his two quick goals secured his side maximum points against the Czech Republic giants.



Jonathan Agudelo opened the scoring for the home side on the stroke of half time.

But Lukas Provod pulled parity for the visitors with 15 minutes left to play.



Cometh the hour, cometh the moment and the Ghanaian forward scored two quick goals in the 86th and 88th minutes respectively to hand the home side the maximum points.