Sports News

Elton Acolatse delighted to secure Europa league qualification with Hapoel Beer Sheeva

Elton Acolatse could potentially represent Ghana

Dutch born Ghanaian winger Elton Acolatse has expressed delight in securing a place in next season's Europa League with Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

The 24-year old starred as Beer Sheva defeated Maccabi Petach Tikvah to win the State Cup and qualify for the Europa League.



After the game he said, "We played without an audience and yet it became a party afterwards," Acolatse told Het Belang Van Limburg.



"The cup is coveted in Israel. We can now also play in the Europa League. Still special, also for myself," he said.



On the development of his game the player, "I am getting a lot of confidence here. That is why I signed for three seasons. I took steps forward, because I can now even enter Europe."

"At STVV everything changed to my disadvantage after New Year. Game systems were pursued that I did not fit in. But further Sint-Truiden remains in my heart," a delighted Acolatse added.



Ben Sahar opened the scoring for Hapoel four minutes after the break in a pulsating encounter.



Josue then doubled the lead on the hour mark as Beer Sheva maintained cruised to victory.



Elton Acolaste joined Hapoel in February on loan from Belgium side Sint Triuden, but after impressing the technical handlers of the club, he was given a permanent contract.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.