Elton Acolatse scores debut goal as Hapoel Beer Sheva progress in Europa League

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse was on target as Hapoel Beer Sheva advance in UEFA Europa League.
The Israeli side beat Scottish Premier League side Motherwell FC 3-0 on Thursday night to progress.
Acolatse sealed the victory in the 83rd minute connecting a pass from Sallalich Sintyahu.
Portuguese duo Miguel Vitor and Josue netted the other two goals for Beer Sheva.
Acolatse joined Beer Sheva from Belgian side Sint Truiden in the summer.
The 25-year-old has so far made five appearances in all competitions and has scored just once in the process.
