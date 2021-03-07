Elvis Manu climbs off bench to score two goals in Ludogorets Razgrad heavy away win

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu netted a brace to inspire PFC Ludogorets Razgrad's away win in the Bulgarian top-flight on Sunday.

Ludogorets recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory over PFC Beroe at the Stadion Boroe in Stara Zagora.



Claudiu Keseru put the visitors ahead as early as the 3rd minute before Boroe equalised seven minutes into the second half.



Manu was brought on in the 59th minute replacing Malagasy midfielder Anicet Andrianantenaina.



The 27-year-old restored Ludogorets lead after just three minutes on the field.

Manu got his second of the afternoon in the 82nd minute connecting a pass from Kiril Despodov.



Despodov sealed the victory one minute from the final whistle after being setup by Manu with a fine pass.



Manu has netted 9 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season.