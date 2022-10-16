0
Elvis Manu scores and assists in Botev Plovdiv win against Pirin Blagoevgrad

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Netherlands-born Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu combined with former Ghana youth player Emmanuel Toku to give Botev Plovdiv a home win in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

Manu scored and assisted whilst Toku also scored to ensure Botev beat Pirin Blagoevgrad 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Botev were first to get on the scoresheet when Guinean defender Pa Konate put them through in the 21st minute of the match.

Manu scored the second goal for the home side in the 33rd minute after he was assisted by Cameroonian youngster James Eyenga.

He was the provider for the third goal after setting up Toku in the 63rd minute before Blagoevgrad pulled one back six minutes later.

The win at the Botev 1912 Football Complex has seen the club move out of the relegation group to the Europa League play-offs group.

Manu has been in fantastic form Botev since he joined this summer after leaving Polish side Wisla Krakow.

He has four goals and three assists in nine appearances so far in the Bulgarian top division this campaign.

