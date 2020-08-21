Sports News

Elvis Manu to mark Ludogorets debut in September

Ghanaian player, Elvis Manu

Elvis Manu will not mark his Ludogorets debut until September.

The Dutch-born forward who is of Ghanaian descent sealed a transfer to the Bulgarian giants earlier this week on a free transfer on the back of his exit from the Chinese side Beijing Renhe.



Though he is fit and not injured, the technical team of the club has decided not to rush his introduction into games.



They want him to train with his teammates for a while and get up to the same level of their form before he gets his debut.

In line with that, Elvis Manu is set to miss Ludogorets’s next league game against Cherno More on Saturday.



The 29-year-old will also miss the clash against Ether on August 29 but should be ready to make his first bow in the first week of September.



The former Feyenoord attacker has joined his compatriot Bernard Tekpetey at Ludogorets and looks ahead to playing with him in the attack of the team.

