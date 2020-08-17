Sports News

Elvis Manu to wear No.10 jersey at Ludogorets

Former Feyenoord striker, Elvis Manu

Dutch-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Elvis Manu will be wearing the number 10 jersey at his new club Ludogorets Razgrad, footballghana.com can confirm.

The experienced striker recently parted ways with Chinese Super League Club Beijing Renhe. In the ongoing summer transfer window, he has been signed by the Bulgarian giants to give them a squad boost.



“Another new player joined Ludogorets. Elvis Manu is a Dutch player with Ghanaian origins. The contract has been signed and Manu passed all medical and physical examinations," an official statement from the club has said.

At the unveiling of the former Feyenoord striker Monday, he has been handed the number 10 jersey at his new club.



The attacker has a lot of experience having played for clubs in England, Holland, as well as in Turkey. He is set to begin training at Ludogorets today to prepare himself for the new challenge.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.