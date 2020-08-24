Sports News

Elvis Opoku reveals he is yet to hold contract renewal talks with Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku

Aduana Stars midfield gem, Elvis Opoku has revealed that he is yet to open contract extension talks with the club, despite three months left on his current deal.

The 27-year old who is an integral member of the 'Ogya Boys' believes the outbreak of COVID-19 might have stalled the club's decision over his future.



But he hopes a decision could soon be made as he sorts out his future.



"I have about three months left on my contract with Aduana. They [Aduana Stars] have not had any discussion with me to extend the contract. It may be due to the Coronavirus or they are still preparing something," he told Hello FM.



"It could also be that my services are not needed," he added.

"You know, our system here isn't like the Europeans who sometimes discusses extensions when the player has one year or more years left. So, maybe they're waiting to hold talks with me when I am left with a month. It all depends on them."



The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic with the future of a new campaign uncertain.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association have proposed the second week of October as the likely return date for football, but that will be subjected to government approval.

