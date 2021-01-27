Elvis Sakyi features in Maccabi Petah Tikva’s comeback victory at Hapoel Haifa

Midfielder, Elvis Sakyi

In-form midfielder Elvis Sakyi produced an outstanding performance to help Maccabi Petah Tikva claw back from a goal down to beat Hapoel Haifa on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian midfielder started again and was impressive in midfield as Petah Tikva earned back to back victories in the Israel League.



Hapoel Haifa who were playing at their favourite Samy Ofer Stadium took the lead through William Agada after 23 minutes.



But Petah Tikva had to wait till the final ten minutes to respond and snatch a winner. Tai Baribo leveled at 84 minutes before Liel Abada grabbed the winner injury time.

The match is Sakyi’s 15th game of the campaign, having playing a crucial role as the Petah Tikva based club climb to third on the table.



The 24-year-old will be expected to line up for the club again when they host Beitar Jerusalem on Saturday.