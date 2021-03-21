Elvis Sakyi helps Maccabi Petah Tikva secure Europa League play-offs spot

Ghanaian midfielder, Elvis Sakyi and his Maccabi Petah Tikva teammates ended the season securing a play-offs spot for next season Europa League.
Despite defeat in their final game of the season against Bnei Sakhnin, Petah Tikva finished sixth to qualify for the playoffs in Europe’s second-tier competition.
The swashbuckling midfielder has been instrumental in the Israeli side’s campaign and lasted 63 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Bnei Sakhnin.
The former Cheetah FC player made 17 appearances in the league for Petah Tikva and has already popped up on the radar of clubs across Europe.
The 24-year-old could leave Tikva in the summer following interest from clubs in England.
- Majeed Ashimeru returns to Anderlecht squad for Zulte-Waregem clash
- Mahatma Otoo scores match winner for Balikesirspor against Umraniyespor
- Don't expect to play every game at Arsenal - Ex-Barcelona midfielder Mendieta tells Partey
- Appiah-Forson scores as West Ham U-23 beat Leicester City
- Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu confirms decision to play for Ghana
- Read all related articles