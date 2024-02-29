Emirates FA Cup: Fatawu Issahaku’s Leicester City to face Chelsea in quarter-finals

Leicester City to face Chelsea in quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and his Leicester City side will travel to Chelsea for a clash in the quarter-finals of this season’s Emirates FA Cup.

The Black Stars winger was the star man for the Foxes on Tuesday night, February 27, 2024, when they faced AFC Bournemouth in the fifth round of the domestic cup competition.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the only goal with an outstanding curling effort in a game that travelled into extra time.



Following the conclusion of all games in the fifth round, Leicester City now face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Fatawu Issahaku and his teammates must prepare for what will be a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge.



