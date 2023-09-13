Emmanuel Addai scores for Alcorcon against Eldense

Emmanuel Addai celebrating his goal

Ghana's Emmanuel Addai scored in Alcorcon's 2-2 draw with Eldense in the Spanish Second Division on Monday.

Addai did not start the game at the Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat. He came on in the 58th minute to replace Jacobo González.



The away side resisted the Eldense push in the early stages and created some dangerous attacks.



In the 45th minute, just when the added time was indicated Alcorcon midfielder Yan Eteki was sent off.

The second half began disastrously for the visitors. In the 52nd minute, Iván Chapela's effort from within the area was deflected just enough by a defender to end up in the back of Jesus' goal.



As soon as Emmanuel Addai entered the action, a long shot from the Ghanaian nearly caught Guille Vallejo off guard. Oscar Rivas finished off a tackle from the right flank, and the rebound fell to Addai, who simply needed to put it into the net to tie the game at one. It was his first goal for Alcorcón in LaLiga Hypermotion.



In the 73rd minute, the home side scored their second goal through Carlos Hernandez. Christian Borrego scored in added time to save Alcorcon from defeat.