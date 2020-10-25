Emmanuel Adjetey signs for Inter Allies

Winger Emmanuel Adjetey

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies have augmented their squad with the acquisition of experienced winger Emmanuel Adjetey ahead of the new season.

The 32-year-old, who previously played for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps and USL side Charleston Battery, has penned a one-year contract for a second spell.



During his first stint, he spent four years in their books.



"I am very happy to come back home, I want to use my experience to help the team this season," he told the club's website.



Adjetey also played for Ghana Premier League sides Ashantigold and Liberty Professionals.

He represented the Togolese top-flight side Maranatha FC.



