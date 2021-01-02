Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu confirms parting ways with Hellas Verona

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has confirmed that he has terminated his contract with Italian side Hellas Verona.

The 30-year-old mutually agreed to part ways with the Serie A side after just ten games for the club.



“Right now I am no more with Hellas Verona. I cordially agreed to terminate my contract and so I'm a free agent and free to join any club,” he told Joy Sports.



“After all the COVID stuff, I decided to come home and rest small and find a team in January,” he added following a turbulent past two seasons in his career.

The ex-Udinese star announced his retirement from international football last week after making 78 appearances for the Black Stars.



Agyemang-Badu spent 9 years with Udinese before joining Hellas Verona permanently last summer.



He is yet to announce his next move but the midfield enforcer is reported to be in talks with some Italian clubs.